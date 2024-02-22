trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2723686
Delhi Breaking: Know the formula for seat sharing in AAP-Congress alliance

|Updated: Feb 22, 2024, 01:06 PM IST
An alliance seems to be forming between Aam Aadmi Party and Congress in Delhi. Talks regarding alliance between the two parties are said to be in the final stages. In Delhi, Aam Aadmi Party can contest elections on 4 seats, while Congress can contest elections on three seats.

