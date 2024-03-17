NewsVideos
Delhi Breaking News: ED's ninth summons to Kejriwal

|Updated: Mar 17, 2024, 12:18 PM IST
Big news is coming related to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. ED has issued the 9th summons in the liquor scam and summoned Arvind Kejriwal for questioning on March 21.

