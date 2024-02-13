trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2721053
Delhi Chalo: Why are the farmers protesting again?

Sonam|Updated: Feb 13, 2024, 11:20 PM IST
The farmers from Punjab have reached the Shambhu border near Ambala to march towards Delhi. Clash between farmers and police was witnessed here. This protest by farmers has greatly affected the traffic in and around Delhi. Due to which now traders are protesting against the protesting farmers.

Farmers Protest Update: Why are Farmers protesting?
Play Icon29:25
Farmers Protest Update: Why are Farmers protesting?
DNA: Farmer Protest 2.0..Is It fixed?
Play Icon18:09
DNA: Farmer Protest 2.0..Is It fixed?
PM Modi's address to Indian diaspora in Abu Dhabi
Play Icon06:45
PM Modi's address to Indian diaspora in Abu Dhabi
Modi, Al Nahyan discuss deepening India-UAE partnership
Play Icon09:44
Modi, Al Nahyan discuss deepening India-UAE partnership
Academy Of Motion Pictures Arts And Sciences Held Star-Studded Luncheon To Celebrate Oscar Nominees
Play Icon02:09
Academy Of Motion Pictures Arts And Sciences Held Star-Studded Luncheon To Celebrate Oscar Nominees

