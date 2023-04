videoDetails

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses public meeting in Punjab

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 05, 2023, 05:04 PM IST

National Convenor of Aam Aadmi Party and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is addressing a public meeting in Punjab. During this, he said that if anyone plays with the peace of Punjab, he will not be spared.