Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal arrested

Sonam|Updated: Mar 21, 2024, 10:12 PM IST
Arvind Kejriwal Arrested: Atishi has claimed that Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has been arrested. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had received a setback from the Delhi High Court in the Delhi liquor scam case.

