Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Challenges Home Minister Amit Shah's Response On CAA

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 14, 2024, 12:55 PM IST
Watch: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has directly responded to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks regarding his stance on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Expressing disappointment, Kejriwal noted that Shah's response failed to address his concerns but instead resorted to personal attacks. Kejriwal raised critical questions about the government's ability to provide employment and housing to refugees from Pakistan under the CAA, emphasizing the potential magnitude of migration resulting from the legislation. Stay tuned for further updates on this ongoing discourse.

