'Respond by 7 pm': EC refuses to give extra time to Jairam Ramesh

| Updated: Jun 03, 2024, 06:16 PM IST

The Election Commission held a press conference before the results of the Lok Sabha elections. Chief Election Commissioner Rajeev Kumar said that like always, this time also the postal ballot will be counted first. On the allegations of Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, the Election Commission said that spreading rumors is not right. EC sought reply from Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on the allegations by this evening.