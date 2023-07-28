trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2641745
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal holds important meeting on increasing cases of dengue

|Updated: Jul 28, 2023, 06:24 PM IST
Delhi Dengue News: Monsoon rains in Delhi had kept the situation uncontrollable due to floods, now a new problem has knocked. Due to the rains in Delhi, a situation of water-logging has arisen in many areas, due to which the disease of dengue is emerging. In view of the increasing cases of dengue in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal called an important meeting and after brainstorming with the mayor, ministers and MCD officers, instructed to take necessary steps.

