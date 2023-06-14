NewsVideos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal launches ‘one-time settlement scheme’ to settle pending arrears bills

|Updated: Jun 14, 2023, 08:20 AM IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal launched a ‘one-time settlement scheme’ to provide relief to the Delhi people from pending arrears bills. “Today we are announcing big good news and a big plan for the people of Delhi. Water bills are coming very high in Delhi, there are reasons for this. The meter reading went wrong during the COVID pandemic. There are 27.6 lakh domestic meters, out of which 11.7 lakh are bill arrears. If we had tried to fix this bill, it would have taken hundred years. That's why a one-time settlement scheme has been brought, everyone should take advantage of it,” said Arvind Kejriwal.

