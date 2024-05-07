Advertisement
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to get Interim Bail?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 07, 2024, 03:34 PM IST
CM Arvind Kejriwal's plea in the Delhi liquor policy scam case has been heard in Supreme Court today. During the hearing, ED has put forth an arguement against Kejriwal's bail. Know whether Kejriwal will be able to get bail amid Lok Sabha elections?

