trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2705995
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to go on three day visit to Gujarat

|Updated: Jan 04, 2024, 12:18 PM IST
Follow Us
ED has tightened its grip on the Chief Minister of Delhi. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will go on a three-day tour of Gujarat. This tour will start from Saturday. Apart from this, fourth summons will now be sent to Kejriwal by ED.

All Videos

Sara Tendulkar's Bombastic Look Shines in a Mini Frock
Play Icon0:21
Sara Tendulkar's Bombastic Look Shines in a Mini Frock
Ananya Pandey Flaunts Comfortable Yet Stylish Look At Airport
Play Icon0:26
Ananya Pandey Flaunts Comfortable Yet Stylish Look At Airport
Republic Day 2024 Preparations Commence in the Midst of Fog at Kartavya Path
Play Icon1:23
Republic Day 2024 Preparations Commence in the Midst of Fog at Kartavya Path
Kriti Sanon and Sister Nupur Sanon's Stylish Arrival
Play Icon0:15
Kriti Sanon and Sister Nupur Sanon's Stylish Arrival
Aamir Khan's True Humility: Warm Handshakes with Paparazzi Post Photo Session
Play Icon0:33
Aamir Khan's True Humility: Warm Handshakes with Paparazzi Post Photo Session

Trending Videos

Sara Tendulkar's Bombastic Look Shines in a Mini Frock
play icon0:21
Sara Tendulkar's Bombastic Look Shines in a Mini Frock
Ananya Pandey Flaunts Comfortable Yet Stylish Look At Airport
play icon0:26
Ananya Pandey Flaunts Comfortable Yet Stylish Look At Airport
Republic Day 2024 Preparations Commence in the Midst of Fog at Kartavya Path
play icon1:23
Republic Day 2024 Preparations Commence in the Midst of Fog at Kartavya Path
Kriti Sanon and Sister Nupur Sanon's Stylish Arrival
play icon0:15
Kriti Sanon and Sister Nupur Sanon's Stylish Arrival
Aamir Khan's True Humility: Warm Handshakes with Paparazzi Post Photo Session
play icon0:33
Aamir Khan's True Humility: Warm Handshakes with Paparazzi Post Photo Session
arvind kejriwal gujarat visit,arvind kejriwal in gujarat,kejriwal in gujarat,Arvind Kejriwal,arvind kejriwal live today,arvind kejriwal ed,arvind kejriwal ed case,arvind kejriwal fourth summon,ed fourth summon to kejriwal,ED Summon To Kejriwal,delhi liquor scam explained,Delhi Liquor Policy Scam,delhi excise policy scam arvind kejriwal,Kejriwal news,Kejriwal,kejriwal excise,ed delhi,ed delhi liquor,liquor scam delhi explained,Zee News,breaking,Trending,