Tees Hazari Court begins hearing on Bibhav Kumar Bail Plea

| Updated: May 27, 2024, 12:34 PM IST

Bibhav Kumar is being heard in the case of assault of Swati Maliwal in Delhi CM House. During this, Bibhav's lawyer has made a big argument. Bibhav's lawyer said, 'Swati Maliwal was asked by the security staff to wait outside but she crossed the security zone and entered inside. The security staff has also said in their statement that madam told me that 'you will make the MP wait outside'.