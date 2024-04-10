Advertisement
Delhi CM Kejriwal to move Supreme Court against HC order

Sonam|Updated: Apr 10, 2024, 02:30 AM IST
The petition filed by Kejriwal in the Delhi High Court challenging his arrest in the liquor scam was rejected. On the role of CM Kejriwal in the liquor scam, the High Court has accepted that the evidence collected by ED shows that Kejriwal has hatched a complete conspiracy with other accused.

