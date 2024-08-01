हिन्दी
English
मराठी
বাংলা
தமிழ்
മലയാളം
ગુજરાતી
తెలుగు
ಕನ್ನಡ
ଓଡ଼ିଶା
Business
Tech
World
Health
NEWS
VIDEOS
PHOTOS
Web Stories
LIVE TV
GO
Latest
India
Ahmedabad
Bengaluru
Chennai
Hyderabad
Kolkata
Mumbai
Pune
Olympics 2024
Cricket
Success Story
Entertainment
Hollywood
Music
Bollywood
Television
Regional
Movie Review
Lifestyle
Relationship
Travel
Food & Recipes
Fashion
Culture
Spirituality
Business
Economy
Markets
Companies
Real Estate
International Business
Personal Finance
Automobile
Technology
Gadgets
Gaming
Internet & Social Media
Apps
Mobiles
World
Asia
Africa
Americas
Australia-Oceania
Europe
Auto
Mobility
Viral
Diabytes
Fables of Facades
Archived Videos
Newsletter
Fables of Facades
contact us
privacy policy
complaint
legal disclaimer
investor info
Advertise With Us
careers
Latest
India
Olympics 2024
Cricket
Success Story
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Business
World
Auto
Mobility
Viral
Fables of Facades
Archived Videos
Latest
India
Olympics 2024
Cricket
Success Story
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Business
World
Auto
Mobility
Viral
Fables of Facades
Archived Videos
Advertisement
X
trendingVideos
english
2772777
News
Videos
videoDetails
Delhi court rejects Puja Khedkar's anticipatory bail plea
Sonam
|
Updated:
Aug 01, 2024, 06:26 PM IST
Follow Us
'IAS' Pooja Khedkar gets a bigger blow than the High Court. The anticipatory bail plea of dismissed IAS trainee Pooja Khedkar has been rejected by Delhi's Patiala House Court.
All Videos
02:25
Gurugram: Ammonia gas leak reported in factory
01:29
SP leader accused of gangrape in Ayodhya arrested
10:46
Clouburst in Himachal Pradesh, horrific visuals
03:09
Badhir News: Now 3 Drown In Flooded Basement At Jaipur House
00:51
CBI arrests NBCC Ltd. DGM
Trending Videos
2:25
Gurugram: Ammonia gas leak reported in factory
1:29
SP leader accused of gangrape in Ayodhya arrested
10:46
Clouburst in Himachal Pradesh, horrific visuals
3:9
Badhir News: Now 3 Drown In Flooded Basement At Jaipur House
0:51
CBI arrests NBCC Ltd. DGM
Subscribe Now
×
Enroll for our free updates
Please enter full name.
Please enter valid email address.
https://zeenews.india.com/
Subscribe Now
Thank you
×
Cookies Settings
Reject
Accept Cookies