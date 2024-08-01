Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2772777
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Delhi court rejects Puja Khedkar's anticipatory bail plea

Sonam|Updated: Aug 01, 2024, 06:26 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
'IAS' Pooja Khedkar gets a bigger blow than the High Court. The anticipatory bail plea of ​​dismissed IAS trainee Pooja Khedkar has been rejected by Delhi's Patiala House Court.

All Videos

Gurugram: Ammonia gas leak reported in factory
Play Icon02:25
Gurugram: Ammonia gas leak reported in factory
SP leader accused of gangrape in Ayodhya arrested
Play Icon01:29
SP leader accused of gangrape in Ayodhya arrested
Clouburst in Himachal Pradesh, horrific visuals
Play Icon10:46
Clouburst in Himachal Pradesh, horrific visuals
Badhir News: Now 3 Drown In Flooded Basement At Jaipur House
Play Icon03:09
Badhir News: Now 3 Drown In Flooded Basement At Jaipur House
CBI arrests NBCC Ltd. DGM
Play Icon00:51
CBI arrests NBCC Ltd. DGM

Trending Videos

Gurugram: Ammonia gas leak reported in factory
play icon2:25
Gurugram: Ammonia gas leak reported in factory
SP leader accused of gangrape in Ayodhya arrested
play icon1:29
SP leader accused of gangrape in Ayodhya arrested
Clouburst in Himachal Pradesh, horrific visuals
play icon10:46
Clouburst in Himachal Pradesh, horrific visuals
Badhir News: Now 3 Drown In Flooded Basement At Jaipur House
play icon3:9
Badhir News: Now 3 Drown In Flooded Basement At Jaipur House
CBI arrests NBCC Ltd. DGM
play icon0:51
CBI arrests NBCC Ltd. DGM