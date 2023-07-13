trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2634713
Delhi drowning in Yamuna flood

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 13, 2023, 07:44 AM IST
The water level of Yamuna has increased. Yamuna river water has come on the roads of Delhi. Many roads are closed. Section 144 is applicable around Yamuna river. At midnight, the water of the Yamuna river came on the streets of Delhi's Ring Road and Connaught Place.
