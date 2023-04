videoDetails

Delhi: Fierce fire in plastic godown, 25 fire tenders engage in controlling it

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 08, 2023, 09:06 AM IST

A fire broke out in a plastic godown located in Delhi's Tikri Kalan. 25 fire engines have reached the spot and are trying to douse the fire. There is no news of any casualties so far.