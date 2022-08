Delhi: Fire breaks out at mobile godown, no casualties reported

A fire broke out at the second floor of a mobile godown at around 10 pm on August 24 in Delhi. 10 fire tenders reached at the spot to douse off the fire. No causality has been reported.

| Updated: Aug 25, 2022, 04:30 PM IST

