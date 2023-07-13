trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2634729
Delhi Flood Alert Breaking: CM Kejriwal seeks help from Modi government

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 13, 2023, 08:36 AM IST
Delhi News: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has said that breaking the record of 45 years in Yamuna water level is not a good thing. This situation has become the reason for large scale release of water from Hathinikund Barrage. He said that the Central Government now needs to intervene in this matter. The central government should talk to the BJP government of Haryana in this matter and take necessary steps.
PM Narendra Modi Starts His Two-Day France Visit, Bastille Day Celebrations, Defence In Focus
PM Narendra Modi Starts His Two-Day France Visit, Bastille Day Celebrations, Defence In Focus
Daily Rashifal: The most accurate predictions for your zodiac sign
Daily Rashifal: The most accurate predictions for your zodiac sign
Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin, what will be the harm to the people of these zodiac signs today?
Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin, what will be the harm to the people of these zodiac signs today?
Flood devastation in Himachal Pradesh, CM Sukhu did aerial survey
Flood devastation in Himachal Pradesh, CM Sukhu did aerial survey
Delhi's flood prone areas imposed with Section 144 amid heavy rainfall
Delhi's flood prone areas imposed with Section 144 amid heavy rainfall
