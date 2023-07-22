trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2638723
Delhi Flood Breaking: Big news on Yamuna's water level, danger of flood in Delhi not averted

|Updated: Jul 22, 2023, 09:20 AM IST
Delhi Flood Breaking: Big news has come on the water level of Yamuna. The water level of Yamuna in Delhi has gone below the danger mark of 205 metres. Let us tell you that due to rains in the hilly states, the water level of Yamuna again went above the danger mark yesterday.
