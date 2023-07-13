trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2634833
Delhi Flood LIVE Updates: Yamuna bank metro station closed

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 13, 2023, 01:16 PM IST
Delhi Flood Live Updates: The ever increasing water level of Yamuna has increased the difficulties of Delhiites. Yamuna Bank Metro station has been closed, water has entered many residential areas. Due to submergence of roads, many routes have been closed.
