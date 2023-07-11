trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2634213
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Delhi Flood Update: Water entered the houses of Yamuna Bazar, the danger of flood is increasing continuously

|Updated: Jul 11, 2023, 11:56 PM IST
The risk of floods is increasing continuously in Delhi. Yamuna river has crossed the danger mark in Delhi. The water of Yamuna river in Yamuna Bazar is full. The news of water filling in the houses of Yamuna Bazar area is coming to the fore. The effect of rain in the hilly areas is happening in the plains. The rain has wreaked havoc in Himachal and Uttarakhand.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

Uttarakhand Flood: Orgy of rain from Garhwal to Kumaon, frightening pictures came in front
play icon1:59
Uttarakhand Flood: Orgy of rain from Garhwal to Kumaon, frightening pictures came in front
Rajasthan Weather Update: Flood of water on the roads of Ajmer, nature's havoc from mountain to field
play icon3:19
Rajasthan Weather Update: Flood of water on the roads of Ajmer, nature's havoc from mountain to field
Baat Pate Ki: Seema ISI agent or madly in love, Seema Haider's brother in Pakiran Army
play icon40:18
Baat Pate Ki: Seema ISI agent or madly in love, Seema Haider's brother in Pakiran Army
Himachal Rains: Most damage in Mandi and Kullu, CM Sukhwinder did an aerial survey । weather news
play icon7:29
Himachal Rains: Most damage in Mandi and Kullu, CM Sukhwinder did an aerial survey । weather news
Bengal Panchayat Polls Results: Voting amidst violence, Mamata Banerjee won the field!
play icon1:17
Bengal Panchayat Polls Results: Voting amidst violence, Mamata Banerjee won the field!
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

Uttarakhand Flood: Orgy of rain from Garhwal to Kumaon, frightening pictures came in front
play icon1:59
Uttarakhand Flood: Orgy of rain from Garhwal to Kumaon, frightening pictures came in front
Rajasthan Weather Update: Flood of water on the roads of Ajmer, nature's havoc from mountain to field
play icon3:19
Rajasthan Weather Update: Flood of water on the roads of Ajmer, nature's havoc from mountain to field
Baat Pate Ki: Seema ISI agent or madly in love, Seema Haider's brother in Pakiran Army
play icon40:18
Baat Pate Ki: Seema ISI agent or madly in love, Seema Haider's brother in Pakiran Army
Himachal Rains: Most damage in Mandi and Kullu, CM Sukhwinder did an aerial survey । weather news
play icon7:29
Himachal Rains: Most damage in Mandi and Kullu, CM Sukhwinder did an aerial survey । weather news
Bengal Panchayat Polls Results: Voting amidst violence, Mamata Banerjee won the field!
play icon1:17
Bengal Panchayat Polls Results: Voting amidst violence, Mamata Banerjee won the field!
delhi flood 2023,Delhi rains,Delhi Weather Update,delhi today weather,delhi me badh,yamuna bazar delhi,yamuna bazar flood,delhi flood alert,yamuna nadi ka jal star,yamuna river flood,Yamuna water level,Delhi flood,delhi rain news,delhi rain today,Heavy Rain in Delhi,Delhi Weather,Delhi News,Delhi NCR rain,Rain In Delhi,Delhi floods,Delhi weather news,yamuna flood delhi,flood in delhi,Delhi NCR weather,delhi yamuna flood,flood 2023,Zee News,