Delhi Flood Updates: Red Fort submerged in water!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 14, 2023, 09:12 AM IST
Delhi Flood LIVE Updates: The situation has worsened due to floods in Delhi. The water level of Yamuna is increasing continuously. The Red Fort has been submerged in the boom from the Yamuna and now the water is about to reach India Gate. Due to water logging in the roads of ITO, people are facing a lot of difficulty in commuting.
