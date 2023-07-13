trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2634993
Delhi Flood: Yamuna's destructive water moves towards Delhi's houses, 'outcry' due to flood

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 13, 2023, 06:34 PM IST
Due to the rising water level of Yamuna, many areas of Delhi have been flooded, Red Fort has water up to the waist, while Civil Lines-Nigam Bodh area of ​​Delhi is facing drinking water problem after the flood.
Badhir News: Yamuna flood knocks at Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's house
play icon4:35
Badhir News: Yamuna flood knocks at Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's house
Patna: BJP leader killed & several others lathi charged amid protests
play icon1:4
Patna: BJP leader killed & several others lathi charged amid protests
Delhi Flood Update: Devastating flood in Delhi due to rising water level, water filled up to neck in many areas
play icon9:28
Delhi Flood Update: Devastating flood in Delhi due to rising water level, water filled up to neck in many areas
Delhi Flood Breaking: 'terrible' water in Delhi's Civil Lines area, 8 feet water in Ring Road area
play icon17:2
Delhi Flood Breaking: 'terrible' water in Delhi's Civil Lines area, 8 feet water in Ring Road area
Man Sits On A Tree For 22 Hours In Delhi To Save Him From Yamuna Water Rise
play icon1:26
Man Sits On A Tree For 22 Hours In Delhi To Save Him From Yamuna Water Rise
