Outcry due to floods in Delhi!

|Updated: Jul 15, 2023, 01:59 PM IST
Delhi Floods Update: Monsoon has turned into a disaster in Delhi. Due to heavy rains and opening of Hathnikund Dam, there has been an increase in the water level of Yamuna. Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department in Delhi has issued an alert for heavy rain today.
People's life is difficult due to flood
People's life is difficult due to flood
Dr Harshvardhan targets Arvind Kejriwal government on drainage in Delhi
Dr Harshvardhan targets Arvind Kejriwal government on drainage in Delhi
National Highway-52 connecting Punjab to Haryana closed, road broken due to flood of Ghaggar Nadi
National Highway-52 connecting Punjab to Haryana closed, road broken due to flood of Ghaggar Nadi
Sheikh Mohammad gives a grand welcome to PM Modi as he reaches UAE
Sheikh Mohammad gives a grand welcome to PM Modi as he reaches UAE
Monsoon News: Outcry across the country due to floods and rains, fierce form of Yamuna in Delhi.
Monsoon News: Outcry across the country due to floods and rains, fierce form of Yamuna in Delhi.
