Delhi G-20 Summit: When Sunak stepped on Indian soil

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 08, 2023, 03:08 PM IST
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has reached India. Rishi Sunak saluted with folded hands as soon as he stepped on the Indian soil. Meanwhile, Union Minister Ashwani Choubey spoke something in the ear of PM Rishi Sunak.
Britain's PM Rishi Sunak arrives in Delhi, grand welcome at the airport
play icon0:56
Britain's PM Rishi Sunak arrives in Delhi, grand welcome at the airport
Fumio Kishida in India: PM of Japan arrives in Delhi to attend G20
play icon0:52
Fumio Kishida in India: PM of Japan arrives in Delhi to attend G20
PM Modi will hold more than 15 bilateral meetings with world leaders today
play icon3:43
PM Modi will hold more than 15 bilateral meetings with world leaders today
Sheikh Hasina Arrives In India: PM of Bangladesh reached Delhi airport
play icon2:15
Sheikh Hasina Arrives In India: PM of Bangladesh reached Delhi airport
G20 Summit 2023 India: PM Modi will hold bilateral talks with leaders of three countries today, know the complete update
play icon1:4
G20 Summit 2023 India: PM Modi will hold bilateral talks with leaders of three countries today, know the complete update

