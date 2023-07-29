trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2641983
Delhi: Girl found dead at park in Malviya Nagar, victim’s family demands death penalty for accused

|Updated: Jul 29, 2023, 01:15 PM IST
The father and brother of a 25-year-old girl, who was allegedly found dead near Sri Aurobindo College in Delhi’s Malviya Nagar, have demanded the death penalty for the accused. The accused has been arrested and further investigation is underway. The girl who studied at Kamala Nehru College was allegedly attacked in a park with an iron rod. According to the police, the girl had arrived at the park with a male friend.

