Delhi government ministers picket outside the Lieutenant Governor's residence

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 19, 2023, 07:04 PM IST

After the order of the Supreme Court, now most of the ministers of Delhi government had reached LG's house today. Where the ministers have not been able to meet the Lieutenant Governor. After which now all the ministers have sat on a dharna outside the LG's house.