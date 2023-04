videoDetails

Delhi HC to hold hearing on Manish Sisodia in Delhi Liquor Scam Case

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 26, 2023, 08:20 AM IST

The Delhi High Court will also hear on bail the bail plea of former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia lodged in Tihar Jail in the alleged Excise Policy scam case of Delhi.