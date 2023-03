videoDetails

Delhi Health Minister calls meeting against rapid rise in COVID Cases

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 30, 2023, 12:26 PM IST

The danger of corona is once again hovering over the country. In view of the ever-increasing cases of Corona, the Delhi government has taken a big step. On the instructions of CM Arvind Kejriwal, Health Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj has called an important meeting to discuss Corona.