X
trendingVideos
english
2760429
News
Videos
videoDetails
Delhi High Court stays Arvind Kejriwal’s bail in Excise policy case
|
Updated:
Jun 25, 2024, 04:12 PM IST
Delhi High Court Verdict on Arvind Kejriwal: Big blow to Delhi CM Kejriwal. He will remain in jail for now. Delhi High Court upheld the stay on Kejriwal's bail.
