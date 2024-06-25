videoDetails

'Speaker belongs to entire house and not to ruling party or opposition', says Piyush Goyal

| Updated: Jun 25, 2024, 02:38 PM IST

Parliament Session 2024: The opposition has not been able to reach a consensus on the name of the Lok Sabha Speaker. BJP MP Om Birla has filed his nomination for the post of Speaker of the 18th Lok Sabha. The NDA has fielded Om Birla, while the India Block has fielded Congress MP K Suresh for the post of Speaker. Apart from Om Birla, K Suresh has also filed his nomination for the post of Speaker of the Lok Sabha.