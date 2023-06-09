NewsVideos
videoDetails

Delhi: Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha Attends High-Level Meeting On Amarnath Yatra Preparations

|Updated: Jun 09, 2023, 08:40 PM IST
Showcasing the centre’s devotion towards the safe and sound Amarnath Yatra pilgrimage, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on June 09 visited the National Capital to attend the high-level meeting over the preparations and security of pilgrims of Amarnath Yatra.

