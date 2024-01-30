trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2715488
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Delhi Lawyer commits suicide by jumping from Saket Court building

|Updated: Jan 30, 2024, 07:32 AM IST
Follow Us
A lawyer has committed suicide by jumping from court building in Delhi's Saket. The lawyer has jumped from 8th floor of the court. As per reports, this person had come to court premises by car with his wife and kids and then went inside the building citing meeting someone, after which this sentence happened.

All Videos

ED to interrogate Bihar's Former Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav
Play Icon10:33
ED to interrogate Bihar's Former Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav
Govt convenes All Party Meeting ahead of budget session
Play Icon1:5
Govt convenes All Party Meeting ahead of budget session
Dense fog in Delhi-NCR leads to zero visibility
Play Icon1:2
Dense fog in Delhi-NCR leads to zero visibility
Bihar Political Crisis: Nitish Kumar's NDA 'wapsi'
Play Icon30:35
Bihar Political Crisis: Nitish Kumar's NDA 'wapsi'
DNA: Indian Army Introduces New Fitness Policy
Play Icon9:27
DNA: Indian Army Introduces New Fitness Policy

Trending Videos

ED to interrogate Bihar's Former Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav
play icon10:33
ED to interrogate Bihar's Former Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav
Govt convenes All Party Meeting ahead of budget session
play icon1:5
Govt convenes All Party Meeting ahead of budget session
Dense fog in Delhi-NCR leads to zero visibility
play icon1:2
Dense fog in Delhi-NCR leads to zero visibility
Bihar Political Crisis: Nitish Kumar's NDA 'wapsi'
play icon30:35
Bihar Political Crisis: Nitish Kumar's NDA 'wapsi'
DNA: Indian Army Introduces New Fitness Policy
play icon9:27
DNA: Indian Army Introduces New Fitness Policy