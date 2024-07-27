videoDetails

Delhi LG and CM Kejriwal 'Conflict', Politics Erupt

| Updated: Jul 27, 2024, 02:24 PM IST

The entire country is watching the condition of the country's capital Delhi at this time. There is a line of problems. The public is in distress but the leaders and officers are not paying any heed to it. The problems of the public have been made a political tool and the leaders are using them as weapons. One and a half crore people are suffering every day in the battle for rights between the Center and Delhi. Months pass. Seasons change. Along with that, the problems of the people of Delhi also change. There is a shortage of drinking water in summer. When it rains, it turns the roads and localities into lakes. When winters come, pollution starts suffocating people. No one even cares about the traffic jams and the poison dissolved in the Yamuna. But today ZEE NEWS will ask all the parties and their leaders that who is responsible for the plight of Delhi?