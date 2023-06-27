NewsVideos
Delhi LG VK Saxena holds important meeting over Pragati Maidan Loot Case

|Updated: Jun 27, 2023, 12:58 PM IST
A case of robbery has come to light in Delhi's Pragati Maidan tunnel. Due to this, LG VK Saxena of Delhi has called a crime review meeting. During this, many big police officers including Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora can be involved.

