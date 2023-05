videoDetails

Delhi Liquor Scam: What is the real truth of liquor scam?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 07, 2023, 03:10 PM IST

Delhi Liquor Scam: Delhi Minister Atishi Marlena has termed the allegation of Delhi Liquor Scam as baseless through the new excise policy. Atishi said that the ED-CBI has not been able to present any evidence related to this in the court.