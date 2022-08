Delhi makes mask compulsory as Covid -19 surge increases

As the national capital is seeing a sharp rise in the number of daily Covid-19 cases, the Delhi government reiterated that wearing masks in public places is mandatory and a fine of ₹500 is to be imposed on violators

| Updated: Aug 12, 2022, 05:30 PM IST

