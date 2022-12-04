NewsVideos

Delhi MCD Elections 2022: Another year of garbage politics continues, watch the on-ground report of the landfill

|Updated: Dec 04, 2022, 03:02 PM IST
The politics over garbage doesn't seem to end. Watch the full story to see the on-ground report of the landfill situation in Delhi

