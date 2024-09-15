Advertisement
Stone Pelting on Shobha Yatra, Politics Erupts

Updated: Sep 15, 2024, 03:08 PM IST
Jahazpur Masjid Stone Pelting: There is a conspiracy to spoil the communal atmosphere from Rajasthan to UP. Religious processions and Shobha Yatras are being targeted. Incidents of stone pelting on processions are happening continuously. This is not a coincidence. It seems like a big experiment. There was a conspiracy to spoil the atmosphere by stone pelting in Lucknow, Farrukhabad and Mahoba of UP, while in Surat and Mandya also an attempt was made to incite riots by pelting stones.

