Naushad washed vegetables in urine water, video surface!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 15, 2024, 03:12 PM IST

Trust is a big thing. If trust breaks, it hurts a lot. A young man named Aamir Khan used to run a juice shop in Ghaziabad. No one suspected that it was adulterated. Later it was revealed that the juice contained human urine. Meanwhile, a video of washing vegetables in urine surfaced.