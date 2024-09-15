Advertisement
Taal Thok Ke: Who will be new Chief Minister of Delhi?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 15, 2024, 06:58 PM IST
Taal Thok Ke: Today, there is a huge storm in Delhi politics after Arvind Kejriwal's statement. Ever since Kejriwal has announced that he will resign in the next 48 hours. He has also taken oath. Now he will not sit on the throne of Delhi until the people of Delhi give him a certificate of honesty. Kejriwal has demanded elections in November itself. So the question is when will the elections be held in Delhi. And who will become the new Chief Minister of Delhi? Atishi, Sunita Kejriwal or someone else will become CM? Till now the next assembly elections in Delhi are scheduled in February 2025.

