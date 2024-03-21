Advertisement
Delhi Minister Atishi Questions ED Summons To Arvind Kejriwal

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 21, 2024, 06:30 PM IST
Delhi Minister and AAP leader Atishi has voiced concerns over the repeated summons sent by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. Atishi revealed that during a court hearing, the judges questioned the basis for the summons and refused to dismiss the application, instead putting it on hold. The court has issued a notice to the ED and scheduled a hearing for April 22 regarding the matter.

