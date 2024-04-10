Advertisement
Delhi Minister Raaj Kumar Anand resigns from Kejriwal's Cabinet

Apr 10, 2024
Delhi Minister Rajkumar Anand has resigned from the post of minister. Not only this, he has also resigned from all the posts of the party. While announcing his resignation, AAP Minister Rajkumar Anand has made many serious allegations.

