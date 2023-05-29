NewsVideos
videoDetails

Delhi Murder Cae: Who is Sakshi's killer?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 29, 2023, 05:40 PM IST
In Delhi's Sakshi murder case, the police has got a big success and the police has arrested the accused Sahil from near Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh. Now the question is arising, after all, how is Kalawa in Sahil's hand?

All Videos

Delhi Police's statement on the murder- It seems she knew Sahil
1:25
Delhi Police's statement on the murder- It seems she knew Sahil
What has BJP President Virendra Sachdeva said on the murder of a minor girl?
2:27
What has BJP President Virendra Sachdeva said on the murder of a minor girl?
Delhi Murder: Sakshi's killer Sahil arrested
10:16
Delhi Murder: Sakshi's killer Sahil arrested
Jyotish Guru Show: Know answers to all your questions from Acharya Shiromani Sachin
7:45
Jyotish Guru Show: Know answers to all your questions from Acharya Shiromani Sachin
The wait is over! Chandrayaan-3 will be launched in July 2023
1:3
The wait is over! Chandrayaan-3 will be launched in July 2023

Trending Videos

1:25
Delhi Police's statement on the murder- It seems she knew Sahil
2:27
What has BJP President Virendra Sachdeva said on the murder of a minor girl?
10:16
Delhi Murder: Sakshi's killer Sahil arrested
7:45
Jyotish Guru Show: Know answers to all your questions from Acharya Shiromani Sachin
1:3
The wait is over! Chandrayaan-3 will be launched in July 2023
sakshi murder case,Delhi murder case,delhi love jihad,delhi sakshi murder,sakshi murder,delhi girl murder case,Murder in Delhi,sakshi murder in delhi,sakshi murder case delhi,shahbad dairy sakshi murder,Delhi News,Delhi Police,delhi sakshi murder case,delhi girl sakshi case,delhi girl murder,Delhi murder news,delhi shahbad dairy sakshi murder,sakshi killed by sahil in delhi,sakshi case,Sakshi,sakshi murder delhi,girl stabbed in delhi,Sahil,sahil sakshi,