Delhi Murder Case: Atishi Marlena raises questions on Delhi's law and order

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 29, 2023, 03:02 PM IST
Delhi Murder Case: Heart-wrenching news has come to light from Delhi's Shahbad Dairy area. A 16-year-old minor girl was killed by a boy named Sahil by stabbing her about 20 to 22 times. Aam Aadmi Party leader Atishi Marlena has raised questions on Delhi's law and order regarding this. In this report, listen in detail what Atishi Marlena said on the Delhi massacre.

