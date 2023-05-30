NewsVideos
Delhi Murder Case: BJP MP Hansraj Hans arrives to meet Sakshi's family

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 30, 2023, 01:24 PM IST
In Delhi's Shahbad, a 16-year-old girl named Sakshi was brutally stabbed to death by accused Sahil. In this connection, BJP MP Hansraj Hans has come to meet the victim's family.

