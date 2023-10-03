trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2670418
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Delhi NCR Earthquake Today: Exclusive pictures of devastation

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 03, 2023, 05:04 PM IST
Delhi NCR Earthquake Today News: Today strong earthquake tremors were felt in Delhi-NCR and other parts of North India. Pictures of the devastation after the earthquake have emerged. According to reports, an earthquake of 6.2 magnitude occurred in Nepal at a depth of 5 km. Memories of the 2015 earthquake in Nepal became fresh.
Follow Us

All Videos

Strong tremors rock North India
play icon3:50
Strong tremors rock North India
Shocking video of earthquake in Nepal
play icon6:11
Shocking video of earthquake in Nepal
Massive tremors felt in Delhi-NCR after earthquake hits Nepal
play icon9:53
Massive tremors felt in Delhi-NCR after earthquake hits Nepal
Nijjar Killing Row: India Tells Canada To Withdraw Dozens Of Diplomats
play icon1:39
Nijjar Killing Row: India Tells Canada To Withdraw Dozens Of Diplomats
PM Modi attacks Chhattisgarh Government during rally
play icon8:4
PM Modi attacks Chhattisgarh Government during rally

Trending Videos

Strong tremors rock North India
play icon3:50
Strong tremors rock North India
Shocking video of earthquake in Nepal
play icon6:11
Shocking video of earthquake in Nepal
Massive tremors felt in Delhi-NCR after earthquake hits Nepal
play icon9:53
Massive tremors felt in Delhi-NCR after earthquake hits Nepal
Nijjar Killing Row: India Tells Canada To Withdraw Dozens Of Diplomats
play icon1:39
Nijjar Killing Row: India Tells Canada To Withdraw Dozens Of Diplomats
PM Modi attacks Chhattisgarh Government during rally
play icon8:4
PM Modi attacks Chhattisgarh Government during rally
Nepal earthquake,delhi ncr earthquake today,delhi cnr earthquake,Delhi earthquake today,delhi ncr nepal earthquake,6.2 earthqauke in delhi,delhi earthquake again,Delhi-NCR Earthquake LIVE Update,Earthquake in Delhi NCR,Earthquake in Delhi,Earthquake in Delhi today,Earthquake in India,earthquake in delhi today 2023,Earthquake today,earthquake today delhi,earthquake today delhi news,trending news,aftermath of earthquake,earthqauke images,Hindi News,live,