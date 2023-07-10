NewsVideos
Delhi-NCR Rain update: Water level of Yamuna rises in Delhi due to rain, water released from Hathinikund Barrage

Jul 10, 2023
Delhi-NCR Rain update: The continuous rains in Delhi NCR have increased the difficulties of the people. At the same time, due to rain, the water level of Yamuna river has reached above the danger mark, after which there is a danger of flood in the low-lying areas. The situation in Delhi may worsen after the release of water from Hathinikund barrage.

