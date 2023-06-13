NewsVideos
videoDetails

Delhi-NCR shaken by strong earthquake tremors, Epicenter in Jammu Kashmir's Doda

|Updated: Jun 13, 2023, 03:44 PM IST
Earthquake tremors were felt in Delhi-NCR. These tremors were felt in Delhi as well as in Punjab, Haryana and Jammu. Doda area of ​​Jammu and Kashmir was the epicenter of this earthquake.

All Videos

Rajasthan: Strong ruckus of BJP outside the assembly, protest over paper leak case
6:55
Rajasthan: Strong ruckus of BJP outside the assembly, protest over paper leak case
India West Indies Tour: Schedule announced for Team India's West Indies tour.
4:7
India West Indies Tour: Schedule announced for Team India's West Indies tour.
Orange Alert in 10 districts of Gujarat amid Biporjoy Cyclone threat
8:28
Orange Alert in 10 districts of Gujarat amid Biporjoy Cyclone threat
EAM Jaishankar And Other International Delegations Visit Sarnath Baudha Sthal
3:22
EAM Jaishankar And Other International Delegations Visit Sarnath Baudha Sthal
Cyclone Biparjoy: 50 Oil Rig Workers Evacuated By The Indian Coast Guard Off The Gujarat Coast
1:37
Cyclone Biparjoy: 50 Oil Rig Workers Evacuated By The Indian Coast Guard Off The Gujarat Coast

Trending Videos

6:55
Rajasthan: Strong ruckus of BJP outside the assembly, protest over paper leak case
4:7
India West Indies Tour: Schedule announced for Team India's West Indies tour.
8:28
Orange Alert in 10 districts of Gujarat amid Biporjoy Cyclone threat
3:22
EAM Jaishankar And Other International Delegations Visit Sarnath Baudha Sthal
1:37
Cyclone Biparjoy: 50 Oil Rig Workers Evacuated By The Indian Coast Guard Off The Gujarat Coast
delhi ncr earthquake today,delhi ncr earthquake today live,Delhi NCR earthquake,delhi ncr earthquake news,delhi ncr earthquake video,Earthquake,earthquake today news live 2023,Earthquake in Delhi,Earthquake in Delhi today,earthquake in delhi today live,earthquake in delhi today live news,Earthquake in Delhi NCR,earthquake in delhi today 2023,bhookamp,bhookamp today in india,bhookampam,भूकंप,earthquake richter scale,today earthquake news,today earthquake,Zee News,