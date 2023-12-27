trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2703186
Delhi NCR Shrouded in Smoke and Fog, Witness Zero Visibility

|Updated: Dec 27, 2023, 10:50 AM IST
A thick blanket of smoke and fog has enveloped Delhi NCR, causing zero visibility and impacting daily life. Stay informed about the current weather conditions by watching our video update, where we provide insights into the severity of the situation, its potential implications, and tips for navigating through the reduced visibility.

